First semi-final of Eurovision 2022 tonight: Armenia’s Rosa Linn performs 17th

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place today, at 23:00 Yerevan time. Armenia’s entrant Rosa Lynn will perform her song SNAP under number 17. The show has been staged by Austrian Marvin Dietman and Englishman Dan Shipton.

The first semi-final will also feature performances from Albania, Latvia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Slovenia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Moldova, Portugal, Croatia, Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Greece and Norway. Only the participant countries will be able to cast their votes today. Residents of Armneia will not be able to vote for Rosa Linn.

The host RAI TV company has invited Malena, the winner of Junior Eurovision 2021, to participate in the show. In the first semi-final, reference will be made to Yerevan – the host city of this year’s Junior Eurovision.