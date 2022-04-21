Lazio reportedly interested in signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Lazio have started negotiations with Roma creative midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who will be a free agent in June, Tuttomercatoweb claims.

The Armenia international is under contract only until June 30 and talks to sign an extension are believed to be some way off completion.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, this has prompted Lazio and their coach Maurizio Sarri to approach Mkhitaryan with an alternative offer.

The 33-year-old joined Roma from Arsenal in 2019 and his future had been up in the air last summer too, partly because of his past experiences with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

He has four goals and nine assists in 41 competitive games so far this season, but could end up remaining in Serie A and the Eternal City for Lazio instead.

Mkhitaryan wouldn’t be the first to make that switch, as last summer Pedro was effectively released by Roma and found a new lease of life at Lazio.