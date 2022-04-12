At least 25 killed in Philippines tropical storm

At least 25 people have died so far in landslides and floods in the Philippines after Tropical Storm Megi swept the nation, the BBC reports.

On Tuesday, rescue crews were still battling to retrieve people stranded on the eastern and southern coasts.

Megi – known locally as Agaton – hit the archipelago on Sunday with winds of up to 65km (40 miles) per hour.

It was the first such storm of the year – the Philippines typically sees an average of 20 each year.

More than 13,000 people fled to higher-ground shelters as the storm lashed the east coast. Heavy rain and winds knocked out power supply, flooded homes and fields and caused mudslides in villages.

Images shared by authorities and locals online showed rescuers wading through muddy swamps and using rafts on fast-flowing rivers to try and reach isolated areas of submerged homes.