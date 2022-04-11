Queen reveals Covid left her ‘very tired and exhausted’

The Queen has revealed Covid left her “very tired and exhausted” after she caught the virus earlier this year.

The monarch, 95, was taking part in a virtual hospital visit when she described her experience to a former virus patient, whose father and brother had died with the illness.

The call to the Royal London Hospital last week marked the official opening of its Queen Elizabeth Unit.

Buckingham Palace said in February that the monarch had coronavirus.

She was said to be suffering “mild cold-like symptoms” at the time.

During her video call to the hospital, the Queen said: “It [Covid] does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?”