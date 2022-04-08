UK sending another £100m worth of military aid to Ukraine, says PM

Boris Johnson has said the UK will be sending an additional £100m worth of “high-grade military equipment” to Ukraine, the BBC reports.

The prime minister was speaking at a joint press conference held with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Downing Street this afternoon.

He said the shipment would include “more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, which fly at three times the speed of sound, another 800 anti-tank missiles, and precision munitions capable of lingering in the sky until directed to their target”.

He said more helmets, night vision goggles, and body armour would also be sent.

Johnson added that the UK would continue to look to support former Soviet bloc countries, whose equipment is more easily operable by the Ukrainian armed forces, in their efforts to send military aid.

Asked whether the UK would be willing to send tanks to Ukraine, he said: “I’m in principle willing to consider anything by way of defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians protect themselves and their people.”