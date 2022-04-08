UK sanctions Putin’s daughters

The UK has imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters, the BBC reports.

His daughters’ names – Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova – have now been added to the UK’s sanctions list.

It is part of a “coordinated” effort with the US, who has already imposed sanctions on the two women.

The UK government has also imposed sanctions on Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s daughter, Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova.

In a Foreign Office press release, the UK government said it was further targeting the “lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle,” with travel bans and asset freezes imposed on the three.