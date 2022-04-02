Armen Grigoryan presents Armenian army reforms to the delegation of French Directorate General of Armaments

On April 2, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with a delegation of the Directorate General of Armaments of the French Armed Forces.

The delegation was led by Lieutenant Colonel Marie-Agnes Picard-Chessel, Head of the Department for Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Central Asia, Caucasus, Turkey and Israel.



At the request of the delegation, the Secretary of the Security Council presented the reforms being implemented in the military sphere.

The Secretary also detailed the strategic goals of the reforms, emphasizing that one of the goals of such large-scale reforms is the creation of a professional army.



The interlocutors also discussed the perspectives of bilateral cooperation in the field of army reforms. In particular, they stressed the need for further cooperation in the field of military education.