Meeting between Putin and Zelensky possible only after text of the agreement worked out – Peskov

There is no clear time frame for a possible meeting between the presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists today.

he said the meeting must be preceded by the finalization of work on the text of the agreements between the parties.

“Nothing has changed in this regard. We have previously said that the summit meeting should be preceded by the finalization of work on the text of the agreement, the initialing of this text by high-ranking officials. Only then can we talk about the summit meeting,” he said.