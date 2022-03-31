France and Germany preparing for Russian gas cuts – French minister

France and Germany are preparing for a cut in Russian gas deliveries, France’s economy minister has said.

He was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning that Moscow would turn off the taps for those who refuse to pay in rubles.

“There could be a situation tomorrow in which… there is no longer any Russian gas.

“It’s up to us to prepare for these scenarios and we are preparing,” said Bruno Le Maire following talks in Berlin with his German counterpart Robert Habeck.

UK is not planning to pay for Russian gas in rubles, either, PM’s spokesman has said.

Asked whether the UK would accept Russia’s demand, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was not something it would be looking into.

He added that the UK was monitoring the implications for the European market.