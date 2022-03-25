Polish president’s plane makes emergency landing in Warsaw ahead of Biden visit

The plane carrying Poland’s President Andrzej Duda to meet his US counterpart Joe Biden has had to turn back, and has made an emergency landing in Warsaw, Poland’s state-run news agency PAP reports.

Duda did not face any danger, Reuters quoted his chief of staff as saying.

Polish reports say the president’s plane had to return to Warsaw airport shortly after take-off because of a technical issue.

Duda was supposed to be at Rzeszow Airport in the south-east of Poland to meet Biden and brief him about the situation on the border with Ukraine.

Air Force One has landed, but it’s unclear whether Duda will be able to fly to meet Biden now before he departs.