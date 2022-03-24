Russian media watchdog restricts access to Google News

Russia’s communications regulator has restricted access to Alphabet’s news aggregator Google News, accusing it of allowing access to what it calls “fake material about the country’s military operation in Ukraine,” TASS news agency said on Wednesday.

According to the agency, Roskomnadzor, the regulator, had acted on a request from the office of Russia’s prosecutor general.

“The American online news resource in question provided access to numerous publications and materials containing inauthentic and publicly important information about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” it was in a statement.