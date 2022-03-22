China plane crash: Rescuers search for survivors as families await news

Rescuers continue to search for survivors from a plane crash in southern China, as families of those onboard gather at a nearby airport waiting anxiously for updates, the BBC reports.

China Eastern Flight MU5735 was carrying 132 people when it crashed into hills in Guangxi province.

The tragedy has sparked widespread grief in China. President Xi Jinping has ordered a full-scale investigation.

Hundreds of responders have been dispatched to the crash site in Wuzhou.

Local media reported they had found parts of the wreckage and were still searching through debris scattered over mountainous, rugged terrain. This included the charred remains of bags, wallets and identity cards.