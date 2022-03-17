Kremlin reacts as Biden calls Putin a “war criminal”

The Kremlin has said Biden’s “war criminal” label for Russian President Vladimir Putin are “unforgivable.”

Putin’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said “such rhetoric from the head of a state, whose bombs killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world” is ” unacceptable and unforgivable.”

Earlier today US President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.”

Speaking to reporters after an event at the White House on Wednesday, Biden said: “I think he is a war criminal.”