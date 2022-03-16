Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Japan

A powerful earthquake has hit north-east Japan, cutting power to two million homes and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the coast, the BBC reports.

The magnitude 7.3 tremor struck the same region where a major quake triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster, 11 years ago.

In some areas it was too forceful for people to stand, and buildings rattled in the capital Tokyo.

Aftershocks are possible in Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures.

The quake took place at 23:36 (14:36 GMT), Japanese authorities said.

The country’s meteorological agency has issued an advisory for tsunami waves of one meter for parts of the north-east coast, with local media reporting waves of 20cm reaching some areas.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but local electricity providers said about 700,000 homes in Tokyo and 156,000 in Japan’s north-east had been left without power.