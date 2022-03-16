Lavrov says there is “hope for compromise” in negotiations with Ukraine

Negotiations with Ukraine are not easy, but there is some hope for a compromise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with RBC TV.

“I am guided by the assessments given by our negotiators. They state that the negotiations are not going well for obvious reasons, but nevertheless there is some hope for a compromise. The same assessment is given by some representatives of the Ukrainian delegation, the Ukrainian side, including employees of the office of President Zelensky,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov said that Russia will be ready for contacts with the Ukrainian side in the future.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier indicated progress in the peace talks, following Tuesday’s round of negotiations, the BBC reports.

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to continue later.