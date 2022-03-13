Vahagn Khachaturyan sworn in as fifth President of Armenia

Vahagn Khachaturyan has been sworn in as fifth President of Armenia. He took the oath at the special sitting of the National Assembly at the Sports and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan.

With his right hand on the Constitution of Armenia and the Bible, the President pledged: “By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity.”