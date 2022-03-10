Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia has hit back at western sanctions for invading Ukraine by imposing export bans on a string of products until the end of 2022.

The ban covers exports of telecoms, medical, vehicle, agricultural, and electrical equipment, as well as some forestry products such as timber.

The economy ministry said further measures could include restricting foreign ships from Russian ports.

It said: “These measures are a logical response to those imposed on Russia.”

The ministry added that the bans on countries that have “committed unfriendly actions” were “aimed at ensuring uninterrupted functioning of key sectors of the economy”.

The export ban includes more than 200 products. The measures will last until the end of the year.