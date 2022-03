Azerbaijani forces fire mortars in new ceasefire violation in Artsakh

On March 9, between 14:00 and 14:30, the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire from the positions located in the direction of Khnushinak village in Artsakh’s Martuni region, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

The Azerbaijani side fired four shells from mortars. No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.