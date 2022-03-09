Agricultural work suspended as Azerbaijani forces fire at civilian settlements in Artsakh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are actively firing from various caliber weapons, including mortars, in the direction of the administrative areas and roads of Khramort and Nakhichanik communities in Askeran region, as well as Khnushinak and Karmir Shuka communities in Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, Artsakh’s Prosecutor’s Office reports.

The shelling suspends all agricultural activities and obstructs the free movement of residents. Taking into account the current situation, the law enforcement agencies are taking all possible measures to document the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani side and their consequences.



During the day, the Azerbaijani forces once again urged residents of Khramort community to leave the village, threatening to use force.