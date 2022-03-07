Foreign Minister of Russia, Ukraine could meet in Antalya

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine Sergey Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mariza Zakharova has confirmed. Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu is expected to participate in the meeting.

She said an agreement was reached during a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zakharova told TASS.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the possibility of a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba and his Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Antalya is being discussed, UNIAN reports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier today the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine had confirmed their willingness to hold a meeting in trilateral format.