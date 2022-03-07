EU to discuss Ukraine’s membership bid this week, EU’s Michel says

European Union leaders will discuss Ukraine’s application to join the 27-nation bloc in the coming days, President of the EU Council Charles Michel said in a tweet on Monday.

“The EU’s solidarity, friendship and unprecedented assistance for Ukraine are unwavering. We will discuss Ukraine’s membership application in coming days,” he said.

EU leaders are scheduled to Ukraine’s bid to join the EU at an informal summit in Paris on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a formal request for the country to join the European Union last Monday, urging Brussels to approve Ukraine’s membership as soon as possible through a special procedure.

Bloomberg reported, citing its sources today that some EU member states – including Germany and the Netherlands – oppose granting Ukraine the status of candidates for EU membership.