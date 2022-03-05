Russia says “Ukrainian nationalists prevent civilian evacuation”

But Russia’s Defiance Ministry says “Ukrainian nationalists” prevented civilians from leaving the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, according to TASS news agency.

The ministry said that Russian forces came under fire after it had set up humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave the city.

Earlier today Mariupol’s deputy mayor said Russia continued to shell the area despite a supposed ceasefire beginning at 07:00 GMT. The evacuation of civilians from Mariupol was halted.

Russia’s defense ministry said earlier today humanitarian corridors would open at 10:00 Moscow time (07:00GMT) on Saturday from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

A “regime of quietness” was to be implemented for the civilian population to leave the cities.