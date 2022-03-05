Evacuation of Mariupol postponed – Deputy Mayor

The evacuation of civilians from Mariupol has been postponed, according to the Mariupol city council. It accuses the Russian side of failure to observe the temporary ceasefire.

Mariupol’s deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov told the BBC they have decided to move citizens back, and stop the evacuation, as it’s not safe on the streets.

“It’s not safe to go by this road because of the fights,” he said.

The Ukrainian government is already speaking to Russian officials about the breach of the ceasefire, he said, and negotiations are ongoing.

It says residents should disperse and find places of shelter, and that more information will be given soon.

Russia’s defense ministry said earlier today humanitarian corridors would open at 10:00 Moscow time (07:00GMT) on Saturday from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

A “regime of quietness” was to be implemented for the civilian population to leave the cities.