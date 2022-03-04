Siberia Airlines plane in Yerevan, but not “arrested”

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee says the S7 plane is in Yerevan, but not arrested.

The aviation authorities says issues with documents on airworthiness of the plane emerged hours before the A320 plane of Siberia Airlines landed at Zvartnots Airport and was still in Russian airspace.

According to the airline’s decision, the plane landed at the airport in the Russian city of Mineralnye Vody and then continued to Yerevan.

Due to the above-mentioned circumstance, the planned flight from Yerevan became impossible. The problems were related to the airline and the aviation authorities of the country of registration of the aircraft, as well as to the lessor of the mentioned aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Committee says the plane has not been arrested, but its flight permit has temporarily been suspended.

The flight from Yerevan was carried out by another plane of the airline.



The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee corresponds with the aviation authorities of the country of registration of the aircraft regarding the issues that have arisen. The operating airline and the aviation authorities of the Russian Federation have been informed about the problem. The operation of the plane will be resumed after the document problems are solved.