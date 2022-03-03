Russia’s Putin congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Vahagn Khachaturian on the occasion of his election as President of Armenia, the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

“I am sure that your activity in this high post will contribute to the further development of Russian-Armenian allied relations and the promotion of mutually beneficial Eurasian integration processes – for the benefit of our fraternal peoples, in the interests of strengthening regional security and stability,” Putin said.

The Parliament of Armenia elected Vahagn Khachaturian as the President of the Republic through a secret ballot today.

In 1992-1996, Khachaturyan served as the mayor of Yerevan, and in August 2021 he was appointed Minister of High-Tech Industry.