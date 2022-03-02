Russian delegation will be waiting for Ukrainian side for talks from Wednesday evening – Kremlin

The Russian delegation will arrive at the site of a new round of talks on Wednesday afternoon and will be ready for a meeting with representatives of Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.



“Our delegation will be ready to continue the conversation tonight,” Peskov said.

he did name the venue of the talks, but TASS says they will likely be held in Belarus.

The Kremlin hopes the Ukrainian side will arrive for talks with the Russian delegation, and hopes for their success, but will not make any forecasts regarding the prospects of the process.