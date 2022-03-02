Apple to halt sales and limit services in Russia

Apple has become the latest major firm to halt all product sales in Russia, the BBC reports.

The iPhone giant said it was “deeply concerned” about the Russian military actions in Ukraine and stands with those “suffering as a result of the violence.”

Apple Pay and other services such as Apple Maps have also been limited.

Mobile banking apps in Russian, such as Russia’s VTB Bank’s app, may soon not function fully on devices using Apple’s iOS operating system, according to news agency RIA.

Apple said in a statement that the firm had disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a “safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.”