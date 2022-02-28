UN to hold emergency session of General Assembly over Ukraine

In a rare move, the United Nations’ Security Council has voted to hold an emergency special session of the General Assembly to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the BBC reports.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday, will give all 193 members the floor to provide their views on the attack.

Russia voted against the meeting, but under a particular UN resolution it was unable to veto the move.

The resolution, called “Uniting for Peace”, allows members of the Security Council to call a special session with the General Assembly if the five permanent members (Russia, US, UK, France and China) cannot agree how to act together to maintain peace.