US to join EU in sanctioning Putin and Lavrov

The White House has announced the US plans to join the European Union in sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Speaking to reporters at the daily briefing on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US, “in alignment with the decision by our European allies”, will sanction Putin, Lavrov and “other members of the Russian national security team”.

But while the EU sanctions on Putin and Lavrov will entail an asset freeze, not a travel ban, Ms Psaki tells reporters the US measures will involve a travel ban.

Psaki says more specific details on the sanctions will be released later.