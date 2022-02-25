Zelensky says Ukraine ‘left alone’ to defend, confirms 137 soldiers killed

Ukraine’s president said Friday his country had been left on its own to fight Russia after the Kremlin launched what it called a “military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday.

“We have been left alone to defend our state,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in an emotional video address to the nation after midnight. “Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid,” he added.

“Was Russia convinced by yesterday’s sanctions? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough,” he added.

Zelensky said that 137 servicemen, including 10 military officers, had been killed and 316 people wounded.