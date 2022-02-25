Russia to restrict Facebook access for ‘censoring’ its media

Russia said on Friday it was partially limiting access to Facebook, accusing it of “censoring” Russian media, the latest in a series of steps against U.S. social media giants.

The state communications regulator said that Facebook had ignored its demands to lift restricts on four Russian media outlets on its platform – RIA news agency, the defence ministry’s Zvezda TV and websites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru.

It was not immediately clear what Russia’s restrictions on Facebook would involve.

“In accordance with the decision of the General Prosecutor’s Office, starting from Feb. 25, partial access restrictions are being imposed by Roskomnadzor on the Facebook social network,” the regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement.

Facebook had no immediate comment.