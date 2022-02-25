Putin, Macron discuss situation around Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron had a serious and frank exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

It said the leaders of the two countries held a telephone conversation at the initiative of the French side.

“Vladimir Putin gave an exhaustive explanation of the reasons and circumstances for the decision to conduct a special military operation,” the Kremlin said.

Putin and Macron agreed to stay in touch.