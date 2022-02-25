Health Minister says 57 Ukrainians killed, 169 wounded

Fifty seven Ukrainians have been killed as a result of hostilities and 169 have been wounded, Ukraine’s Health Minister has said, TASS reports.

“According to the operational information that we received from our emergency medical service, 169 people are injured and 57 are dead. Now we do not distinguish between military and non-military losses – these are Ukrainians,” he said on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel.

Viktor Lyashko said the country’s health system is currently stable.

However, people who are able to receive outpatient care have been advised to vacate hospital beds for those who may potentially need them.