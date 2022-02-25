EAEU should discuss steps to circumvent negative impact of sanctions – Armenian PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Heads of Government of other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states met with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev․

Noting that the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Commission coincides with sharp aggravation of the geopolitical situation, PM Pashinyan said: “It is obvious that we are living a sensitive period, geopolitically sensitive tectonic processes, in this context, of course, the Eurasian Economic Union is an important format to develop the economies of our countries.”

He emphasized that the sanctions [against Russia] will inevitably have a clear impact on the economic climate in the Eurasian region.

“In this regard, we need to discuss what operative decisions need to be made to minimize these negative effects and, if possible, circumvent them by taking appropriate steps,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that there is a potential for expansion of the Eurasian economic region. “There are observer states with which we cooperate quite effectively. There is also some interest from other countries in strengthening ties with the Eurasian Economic Union. I think this is a generally positive process. I hope that we will all succeed in implementing a policy that in the current situation strengthens the EAEU as an economic platform, continues to give impetus to the development of our countries’ economies,” said PM Pashinyan.