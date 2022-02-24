Russia says it destroyed over 70 military facilities in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry says the Russian military has destroyed more than 70 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, including airfields, the BBC reports.

“As a result of Russian strikes, 74 ground facilities of Ukraine’s military infrastructure were disabled, including 11 airfields of the air force, three command posts, a naval base and 18 radar stations of the S-300 and Buk-M1 air defense systems,” Official Representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major-General Igor Konashenkov declared.

In addition, he said, the military shot down a Ukrainian combat helicopter and four Bayraktar TB-2 attack drones.

Ukraine previously reported the destruction of several Russian helicopters and the losses suffered by the Russian military in the Lugansk region. The Russian defense department has not commented on this information.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the loss of a Su-25 attack jet due to “pilot error.”