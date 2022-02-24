No casualties among Armenians in Ukraine – Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs says it has been in touch with Armenian community organizations and individuals in Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkov, Kostyantynivka, Mariupol, Donetsk, Lugansk, Makiivka and other cities throughout the day.

According to the Office, there are currently no casualties among Armenians or loss of infrastructure. Many families fled to central and western regions of Ukraine, as well as the Russian Federation (mainly to the Rostov and Voronezh regions). They face problems accessing the internet and infrastructure.

Ukrainian air and rail traffic is limited, and a number of Russian airports in the cities of Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Stavropol and Voronezh have temporarily suspended operations.

The Diaspora High Commissioner’s office calls on our compatriots to keep in touch with Armenian diplomatic missions in Kyiv and Odessa, as well as with the Armenian Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don.

Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Ukraine:

+380442349005

+380671090506

+380689602524

+380685000782

Consulate General of Armenia in Odessa:

+380487039176

+380487039178

Consulate General of Armenia in Rostov-on-Don:

+7 863 207 67 51

Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia

+374 10 589155