NATO activates its defense plans

NATO’s chief is calling on Russia to immediately cease military action, withdraw its forces from Ukraine and choose diplomacy.

Jens Stoltenberg says in a statement that Russia is “using force to try to rewrite history and deny Ukraine its free and independent path.”

Nato’s core task is to protect and defend all allies, he says.

“An attack on one will be regarded as an attack on all,” he says.

He says today the North Atlantic Council – the decision-making body of NATO – decided to activate its defense plans to protect and shield other nations.

It means NATO will deploy its response force to where they are needed, he says.

US President Biden has already been clear that American troops will not be sent to Ukraine.

It is the first time the alliance has publicly said it is activating its defense plans drawn up after in 2014.