EU sanctions 351 Russian lawmakers who voted to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk

The European Union has agreed to sanction the 351 members of the State Duma who voted in favor of Russia’s recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk, Euronews reports.

The bloc will also punish 27 individuals and entities accused of “destabilizing Ukraine, waging disinformation campaigns and providing financial support to the two separatist regions.”

The targets will come from the political, military, business and media sectors, and will be subject to asset freezes and travel bans, which means they will not be allowed to enter or transit through EU territory.

“This is a clear escalation of Russian aggression against Ukraine,” said Josep Borell, the EU’s top diplomat, in a press conference in Paris.

“We demonstrate our determination to respond robustly to latest developments.”

The new package of sanctions also limits the Russian government’s access to the EU’s capital and financial services markets and blocks the refinancing of Russian sovereign debt. Banks that “finance the Russian military apparatus” will also be penalized.