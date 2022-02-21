Covid: Australia reopens border to international visitors

Australia has reopened its international border for the first time in nearly two years, bringing joyful family reunions and a boost to tourism, the BBC reports.

The country imposed some of the world’s strictest travel bans after shutting itself off in March 2020 due to Covid.

Australians and some others were allowed to return from late last year, but most foreigners have had to wait.

There were tearful reunions at Sydney Airport on Monday as hundreds of people began arriving on flights.

One young girl, Charlotte, shared an emotional hug with her grandfather. She told the local Nine Network: “I’ve missed him so much and I’ve looked forward to this trip for so long.”

Double-jabbed visitors do not need to quarantine, but unvaccinated travellers must do so in a hotel for up to 14 days at their own expense.