Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace has said, the BBC reports.

The monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added in a statement.

The Queen, 95, had been in contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.

It is understood a number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides.

The announcement comes weeks after the Queen became the UK’s longest reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on 6 February.