Residential houses targeted as Azerbaijani forces open fire near Taghavard, Artsakh

On February 18, at around 5:00 pm, shots were fired in the direction of residential houses in Taghavard community in Artsakh’s Martuni region from Azerbaijani positions located in the vicinity of the village, Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office reports.

The walls of the houses were damaged, while one of the bullets hit the window of one of the housed andpenetrated inside.

Officers of the investigative body immediately arrived in Taghavard community to document the results of the crime. The incident was reported to the prosecutor involved in the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh. Preliminary evidence of the incident was provided.