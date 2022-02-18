Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie over vineyard where they got married

Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in the French vineyard they bought together, the BBC reports.

The couple purchased a controlling interest in Chateau Miraval in 2008 and got married there six years later.

Pitt says he and his former wife agreed not to sell their stakes in the venue without the permission of the other.

But Jolie sold her share to a spirits manufacturer owned by a by Russian oligarch, according to the lawsuit. Jolie has not yet commented.

Lawyers for the Oscar-winning actor said Chateau Miraval, comprising a home and vineyard in the south of France, had “become Pitt’s passion” and, under his stewardship, had grown into a “multimillion-dollar international success story”.