MEPs urge release of Armenian POWs, call for Minsk Group’s swift return to its mediating role

The OSCE Minsk Group remains the only internationally recognized format for the resolution of the Karabakh conflict, Members of the European parliament said in a resolution on the Implementation of the common foreign and security policy – annual report 2021.

In the resolution the European Parliament calls on the EU, its Member States and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission (HR/VP) to actively engage in finding a lasting settlement on Nagorno-Karabakh and to prevent a further escalation of tensions in the region, notably by pressing Azerbaijan and Armenia to address post-war issues, including the demarcation of borders and the release of all remaining prisoners of war.

The MEPs note that the OSCE Minsk Group remains the only internationally recognized format for the resolution of this conflict on the basis of the principles of territorial integrity, non-use of force, self-determination and equal rights, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The European Union calls for the Minsk Group’s swift return to its mediating role.