Lawsuit alleges Baldwin ‘recklessly shot’ Hutchins

Alec Baldwin “recklessly shot and killed” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year, a lawsuit from her family has alleged, the BBC reports.

Ms Hutchins, 42, died last year during a scene rehearsal after a gun held by Baldwin discharged a live round.

Baldwin is one of several defendants named in the wrongful death lawsuit.

Lawyers for the Hutchins family said she would still be alive if crew members had not cut corners.

Tuesday’s lawsuit was filed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico on behalf of Ms Hutchins’ husband Matthew and son Andros, and seeks unspecified damages.

At a news conference, lawyers for the Hutchins family also presented an animated re-enactment of the shooting.