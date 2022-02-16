England to offer Covid jab to children aged 5 to 11

Children aged between five and 11 in England will be offered a low-dose Covid vaccine, the government says, the BBC reports.

Official scientific advice concludes the move would help protect the “very small” number of children who become seriously ill with Covid.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the rollout will be “non-urgent,” with an emphasis on parental choice.

Northern Ireland also said on Wednesday it will be following Wales and Scotland in offering young children the vaccine.

Children are at a much lower risk of becoming severely ill from a Covid infection, so the health benefits of vaccinating them are smaller than in other age-groups. Also, many will have some protection from already having caught the virus.

So the scientists on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises governments across the UK, have been weighing up the evidence for immunising five to 11-year-olds.

It concluded vaccination should go ahead to prevent a “very small number of children from serious illness and hospitalization” in a future wave of Covid.