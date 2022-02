Dozens more graves found at former residential school sites

An indigenous nation in Canada says it has discovered evidence of 54 unmarked graves at the sites of two former residential schools in Saskatchewan, the BBC reports.

Keeseekoose First Nation said the graves were found near Fort Pelly and St Phillip’s residential schools.

It is the latest finding amid a wave that has triggered a national debate over the residential school system.

Indigenous investigations across the country have found evidence of more than 1,100 graves since last spring.