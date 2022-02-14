Swiss approve tobacco ad ban

Swiss voters have backed a ban on tobacco advertising anywhere young people might see it, the BBC reports.

In effect, the Yes vote in the nationwide referendum will lead to a complete ban.

The move will bring Switzerland into line with its European neighbours, most of whom adopted strict rules on tobacco advertising years ago.

Despite its healthy, environmentally friendly image, Switzerland has the most lax rules on tobacco in Europe.

Long after smoking in pubs and restaurants was outlawed in the UK, France, or Germany, the Swiss were still puffing away.

Supermarket shoppers would regularly be approached by smiling young women giving away free samples of the latest cigarette brand. And while those things were banned a few years ago, tobacco advertising remained.

Armenia has also moved to ban the display of tobacco products and substitutes at trading centers. Smoking will be banned in public places from March 15.