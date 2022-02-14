Sunday’s earthquake in Armenia strongest after 1988, followed by 165 aftershocks

The earthquake registered in Armenia on February 13 was the strongest after the 1988 Spitak earthquake, Head of the Regional Survey for Seismic Protection Sos Margaryan told a press conference today.

He said the 5.2 magnitude quake was followed by 165 aftershocks, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 3.

According to Margaryan, aftershocks are typical of such earthquakes. He reminded that in August 2021, an earthquake at the same epicenter was followed by 69 aftershocks within a day, with the number reaching 223 on the 40th day.

He said the Sunday earthquake on the Armenian-Georgian border is considered moderately strong, and could be followed by more aftershocks.

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit 16 km northeast of the village of Bavra near the Armenian-Georgian border on Sunday, February 13.

The quake was registered at 22:25 local time (18:25 Greenwich time) and was felt across Armenia.