Zareh Sinanyan visits Hrant Dink primary school in France

Armenian schools in France are in high demand, but they also have many problems. During his visit to Arnouville’s Hrant Dink primary school, Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Zareh Sinanyan learned about issues related to teaching Eastern and Western Armenian in schools and the lack of instructors.

Accompanied by Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian, the High Commissioner toured the school, met with the teaching staff and spoke with students.

There are currently about 85 students in the school. Zareh Sinanyan also had a remote conversation with the head teacher of the school, Garabed Dakessian.