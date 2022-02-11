Beijing 2022։ Armenia’s Mikayel Mikayelyan finishes 61st in 15 km classic race

Armenia skier Mikayel Mikayelyan finished 61st among 95 athletes in men’s 15 km classic race at Beijing Winter Olympics.

Iivo Niskanen put on a brilliant display of cross-country skiing to win gold for Finland, adding the title to the 50 km Olympic classic gold he won at Pyeongchang in 2018.

Skiathlon champion Alexander Bolshunov, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, took the silver.

Mikael Mikaelyan recently competed in the Olympic Skiathlon (15 km classic style + 15 km freestyle) and took the 47th place. Recently-crowned sprint champion Johannes Klaebo of Norway picking up the bronze.

This was Mikaelyan’s second Olympics. In Pyeongchang 2018, he took the 72nd place among 80 athletes in the sprint (classic style) and the 83rd place in the 15 km classic race.

In 2016, the Armenian skier also participated in the second Lillehammer Winter Youth Olympic Games.